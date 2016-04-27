This week in music: 1971 Bullfrogs & McCartney - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1971 Bullfrogs & McCartney

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's dip into the archives and check some newsmakers from 45 years ago.

The year was 1971 and the top TV shows people were tuning into inlcuded: All in the Family, The Flip Wilson Show and Marcus Welby M.D.

At the movies, people were buying tickets to Fiddler on the Roof, The French Connection and the James Bond movie Diamonds are Forever.

In sports, the Colts defeated the Cowboys in Super Bowl 5 and the Pirates won the World Series over the Orioles.

And on the radio and 8 track players, these were the songs being played this week in '71. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Paul McCartney at number five with Another Day. It was his first top ten hit since the break up of the Beatles.

The Jackson Five were in the number four spot with Never Can Say Goodbye.

At number three was the gospel inspired song Put Your Hand in the Hand by the Canadian group Ocean.

Marvin Gaye was in the number two spot with What's Going On, a song inspired by a police brutality incident.

And in the top spot was Three Dog Night with Joy to the World.  It would spend six weeks at number one and includes the famous line "Jerimiah was a bullfrog".  The song would go on to sell five million copies making it one of the best selling singles of all-time. It was also the number one song of the year: 1971.

