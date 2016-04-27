April 28 celebrity birthdays

Celebrity birthdays on this Thursday morning.

She and actress and singer who appeared with Elvis in the movie Viva Las Vegas. Her other movies include: Bye Bye Birdie, Tommy, Grumpy Old Men and many many others. Ann Margret is 75 today.

He's a stand-up comedian who replace Johnny Carson as host of NBC's Tonight Show--a job he held for 22 years. Jay Leno is 66 today.

On TV she starred in the Fox drama Dark Angel. On the big screen you saw her in Sin City, Fantastic Four and Good Luck Chuck. Jessica Alba is 35 today.

She's a Spanish actress who's had roles in Vanilla Sky, Blow, Zoolander and All the Pretty Horses. Penelope Cruz is 42 today.

