FIRST ALERT: More storms this afternoon, could turn severe

First Alert Weather Outlook:

More rain moves in this morning, but before noon, showers will be scattered. The First Alert Weather team is tracking more storms that could turn severe for this afternoon, much like yesterday. Walking out the door expect temps right around 60. And be aware you may run into patchy, dense fog. FIRST ALERT: while Thursday and Friday look clear and warm, the weekend is looking wet and stormy.

Official visit: Pope Francis announced The Most Reverend Edward M. Rice, Auxiliary Bishop of St. Louis, as the new bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau diocese. Bishop Rice will be introduced to Roman Catholics in Cape Girardeau today.

Under investigation: An autopsy is scheduled today after human remains were found following a house fire in Calloway County, Ky.

Due in court: Dennis Hastert will step before a federal judge Wednesday to learn his sentence. This comes after accusations that the former U.S. House speaker sexually abused at least four students decades ago when he coached wrestling at an Illinois high school.

Powerful storms: Thunderstorms bearing hail as big as grapefruit and winds approaching hurricane strength lashed portions of the Great Plains on Tuesday.

Big wins: In a front-runner's rout, Republican Donald Trump roared to victory Tuesday in five contests across the Northeast and confidently declared himself the GOP's "presumptive nominee." Hillary Clinton was dominant in four Democratic races and now is 90 percent of the way to the number she needs to claim her own nomination.

