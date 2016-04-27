St. Louis area foodbank comes to Pinckneyville, IL, helping hund - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis area foodbank comes to Pinckneyville, IL, helping hundreds

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Least of the Brethren Ministry and the St. Louis area foodbank are teaming up for a food fair, helping families in need in southern Illinois.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Wednesday, at 407 S. Douglas St.

200 vouchers were issued to qualifying families in need of assistance.

Organizers say it's similar to a drive thru. Cars will line up and volunteers will pack their cars with food, from breakfast items to dinner items.

"It's the 10th year, that the St. Louis area food food bank has teamed up with the local food pantry," he said. "We'll load them up and each of them will get about $300 dollars worth of food."

George Culley, President of the Least of the Brethren, says this is a real need in southern Illinois.

"In Pinckneyville, in southern Illinois the kids are going to bed here hungry, it's a real deal," Culley said. "Food is expensive nowadays. Can goods, meat's expensive, the produce. The grocery store today, nothing's cheap, everything's high."

Culley says Least of the Brethren is a USDA food pantry that was rated by the St. Louis area foodbank as level one, in the top percent in southern Illinois.

"We love doing this stuff. It's in our hearts, in our blood, in our souls and in our spirits," he said. "This is the Lord's ministry."

The St. Louis area foodbank serves 26 counties both in Missouri and Illinois, 12 in Illinois and 14 in Missouri.

For more information about Least of the Brethren Ministry and its food pantry, click here.

