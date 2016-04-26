MO man finds slimy creature while cleaning his yard

A man from Pascola, Missouri found something unexpected while cleaning his yard.

Clinton Whitaker said he has hunted and fished his entire life, but has never seen this before, so he just had to call the Missouri Department of Conservation.

They told him it was a western siren, which is a type of aquatic salamander, and is commonly found in ditches.

According to the MDC, sirens produce large amounts of mucus on their skin. They have external gills, small eyes, small forelimbs with four toes and no hind limbs.

The conservation department says sirens are completely harmless to humans.

Whitaker said the western siren he found was about 9 inches long.

He said he set it free in a ditch between Pascola and Hayti.

