First Alert: Hail, heavy rain hit parts of MO, IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Hail, heavy rain, strong winds and more hit the Heartland on Tuesday evening, April 26.

At one point, nearly 3,000 Ameren customers in Scott County were without power.

In Illinois

As of 6:20 p.m., Ameren Illinois reports 254 customers without power in Gallatin County, 110 customers in Saline County and 123 customers in Williamson County.

The Carterville Police Department reports W. Grand is closed between Dent and Cannon due to flooding.

Several empty grain cars were derailed in Pinckneyville, Illinois.

According to David Searby with the Perry County, Illinois EMA, it happened near the mill on Mill Street.

The Pinckneyville Fire Department was on the scene and the railroad company has been notified.

Searby said he believes this is possibly due to the wind when a storm came through around 3:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Along with the grain cars being overturned, Searby said they have had some power lines down and possibly some power poles, along with reports of hail in the county.

Stay alert

For a close look at road conditions across the Heartland, click on the states below:

Please stay with KFVS12 and the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.

If you have not done so, now would be a good time to download the First Alert KFVS weather app. Also make sure you have a good charge on all your mobile devices in case you lose power.

Here is where you can download the First Alert KFVS weather app:

    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.

