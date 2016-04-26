First Alert: Hail, heavy rain hit parts of MO, IL

Hail, heavy rain, strong winds and more hit the Heartland on Tuesday evening, April 26.

At one point, nearly 3,000 Ameren customers in Scott County were without power.

In Illinois

As of 6:20 p.m., Ameren Illinois reports 254 customers without power in Gallatin County, 110 customers in Saline County and 123 customers in Williamson County.

The Carterville Police Department reports W. Grand is closed between Dent and Cannon due to flooding.

Several empty grain cars were derailed in Pinckneyville, Illinois.

According to David Searby with the Perry County, Illinois EMA, it happened near the mill on Mill Street.

The Pinckneyville Fire Department was on the scene and the railroad company has been notified.

Searby said he believes this is possibly due to the wind when a storm came through around 3:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Along with the grain cars being overturned, Searby said they have had some power lines down and possibly some power poles, along with reports of hail in the county.

