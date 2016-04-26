CAPTURED: Wanted man in Perry Co., MO now in custody

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Christian Tucker is now in custody.

Deputies received a report around noon on Tuesday from a resident in Millheim, near highways O and K in Perry County, of a white male wearing only blue jeans, no shirt or shoes, several tattoo's on his back, carrying a black back pack who just showed up at her home acting strangely.

Deputies responded and searched the area but did not initially locate the subject.

Based on the witness's description, authorities determined the subject to be Christian Tucker, 23, who lives on PCR 510 in Perry County, Missouri.

Tucker was being sought for questioning concerning this incident, and was also being sought by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office for several crimes in in their jurisdiction.

KFVS12 will provide more details on this story as they become available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.



