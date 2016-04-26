Victim of deadly fire in Calloway Co., KY identified

A deadly fire remains under investigation in Calloway County, Kentucky.

The victim of that fire has been identified as 44-year-old Heather Rogers of Murray.

An autopsy was performed in Louisville and deputies say the medical examiner used dental and medical means to identify the remains.

According to the sheriff's office, they received the call around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 about a house fire in the 500 block of Beane Road in New Concord.

When the Calloway County Fire Rescue arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames.

Deputies say after the fire was extinguished, remains were found inside the home.

Investigators said the cause of death is still pending.

The investigation is ongoing by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.

Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger encourages anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 270-753-3151.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire Rescue, Calloway County Coroner’s Office, Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal.

