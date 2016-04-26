Mt. Vernon man facing gun charges

A Mount Vernon, Illinois man is facing gun charges.

Corbin D. Jones, 27, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm with serial numbers defaced, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

According to Mt. Vernon police, they responded to a report of a fight and one person armed with a gun on April 25 at around 10:21 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cherry.

Police say they found Jones and while talking to him, he ran away. They chased him and were able to take him into custody.

A loaded 380 caliber handgun and controlled substances were allegedly found.

Jones was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center on a $200,000 bond.

