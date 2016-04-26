Man accused of burglary, arson in Benton, IL

A man is facing charges in connection with a fire in Benton, Illinois on Friday, April 22.

Robert E. Hartley, 39, of Buckner, was charged with a single count of burglary and arson.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Hartley was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 26 in a rural area near Orient.

Deputies say the alleged crime was reported in rural Benton on Friday, April 22.

They say they anticipate more charges may be filed as the investigation continues. According to deputies, the incident on April 22 are believed to be related to other crimes reported in the same area and around the same time.

Hartley is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond, pending review by the states attorney's office and setting bond by court.

