Sikeston teen facing gun charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston teen facing gun charges

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The three guns officers say they found in the backpack in a vehicle with a Sikeston teen. (Source: Sikeston DPS) The three guns officers say they found in the backpack in a vehicle with a Sikeston teen. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A 16 year old in Sikeston, Missouri is facing gun charges.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, on Monday, April 25 at around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of West Murray Lane for a report of a gun.

The victims reported the teen threatened them with a gun.

According to witnesses, the teen left in a vehicle.

Sikeston DPS said it was not clear why the teen allegedly threatened the victims with a gun.

They say they found the vehicle in question in the 900 block of S. West Street. They stopped it at Murray Lane and S. West and talked to the people inside.

Officers identified the front seat passenger as the 16 year old juvenile named by the witnesses.

The teen was arrested and  police allegedly found three guns in a child's backpack inside the vehicle.

One of the guns was suspected to have been the one allegedly pulled on people.

Officers say charges are being sought through the Scott County Juvenile Court. The Scott County Juvenile Office is seeking four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and also a charge of being in possession of a defaced firearm.

The teen is currently being held at the Mississippi County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers say they are checking the three guns to determine if they were recently stolen, or how the teen got them. They say the are also trying to determine what led to the teen allegedly pulling the gun on people.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • North Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack

    North Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack

    Saturday, April 28 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 02:37:32 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:58:19 GMT
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

    The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.

    The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.

    •   
Powered by Frankly