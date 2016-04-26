Sikeston teen facing gun charges

The three guns officers say they found in the backpack in a vehicle with a Sikeston teen. (Source: Sikeston DPS)

A 16 year old in Sikeston, Missouri is facing gun charges.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, on Monday, April 25 at around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of West Murray Lane for a report of a gun.

The victims reported the teen threatened them with a gun.

According to witnesses, the teen left in a vehicle.

Sikeston DPS said it was not clear why the teen allegedly threatened the victims with a gun.

They say they found the vehicle in question in the 900 block of S. West Street. They stopped it at Murray Lane and S. West and talked to the people inside.

Officers identified the front seat passenger as the 16 year old juvenile named by the witnesses.

The teen was arrested and police allegedly found three guns in a child's backpack inside the vehicle.

One of the guns was suspected to have been the one allegedly pulled on people.

Officers say charges are being sought through the Scott County Juvenile Court. The Scott County Juvenile Office is seeking four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and also a charge of being in possession of a defaced firearm.

The teen is currently being held at the Mississippi County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers say they are checking the three guns to determine if they were recently stolen, or how the teen got them. They say the are also trying to determine what led to the teen allegedly pulling the gun on people.

