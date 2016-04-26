Man injured in semi crash on I-64 EB in White Co.

A man was injured in a semi crash on Interstate 64 eastbound in White County, Illinois on April 26 at 2:45 a.m.

According to Illinois State Police, 48-year-old Theodore B. Riester of Washington, Ind. was driving a blue, 2014 Freightliner pulling a tank semi-trailer. He was going eastbound on I-64, just east of mile post 116 in rural White County when police say he drove off the right side of the road.

When Riester tried to drive the truck back onto the road, they say the truck and trailer overturned, blocking the driving lane of I-64.

Riester was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

According to police, the tank semi-trailer contained carbon dioxide.

As of 11:30 a.m., police say both eastbound lanes of I-64 were reopened in the area.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

