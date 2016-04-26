Mayfield sex offender arrested for attempting to lure 12-year-old online

A registered sex offender in Mayfield was arrested after allegedly having explicit online conversations with a 12-year-old.

Police arrested Jeffery Marshal on April 25, 2016.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, investigators received a complaint that Marshal's involvement with the 12-year-old.

As a registered sex offender, Marshal is prohibited from using social media.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office served a warrant to search Marshal's home on North Street and investigators seized his cell phones and computers.

Marshal was taken into custody.

He is facing charges for using social media as a registered sex offender, soliciting a minor for sex acts using electronic communication system, probation violation.

The investigation is ongoing.

