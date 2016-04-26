Tickets on sale for Three Rivers College's 'Day at the Ballpark' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tickets on sale for Three Rivers College's 'Day at the Ballpark'

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Three Rivers College is hosting a "Day at the Ballpark" event at Busch Stadium on July 24 and tickets are on sale now.

Regular seating to the 1:15 p.m. game will cost $25 and are for a reserved section in left field. Luxury box tickets (includes food, drink, and transport) are $250, though there are a limited number of luxury tickets.

"If there's one thing we all have in common in Southeast Missouri, its a love of the St. Louis Cardinals, and a love of baseball," said Michele Reynolds, director of development for Three Rivers College. "Three Rivers and the Endowment Trust wanted to give this opportunity for members of our community to come together, have fun, and celebrate Three Rivers College."

The event is sponsored by the Three Rivers Endorsement Trust and proceeds will go to their Annual Fund, which helps make a difference in the lives of Three Rivers College students in southeast Missouri.

A member of the group will throw out the first pitch and the Three Rivers College Choir will sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch.

To purchase tickets contact Edie Dillbeck at edilbeck@trcc.edu or 573-840- 9688 about "TRC Day at the Ballpark."

