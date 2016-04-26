Mo. man seriously hurt in Butler County crash

An early morning crash Tuesday, sends a Greenville, MO man to a St. Louis Hospital.

It happened on Route O just north of Route W in Butler County around 4:15 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Joseph Coble for a reason unknown drove his car off the road, it hit a ditch embankment, and flipped.

Coble was thrown from the vehicle.

He was flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

Troopers report that Coble was not wearing a seat belt.

