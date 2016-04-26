New southern MO bishop visits Cape Girardeau on Wednesday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New southern MO bishop visits Cape Girardeau on Wednesday

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Archdiocese of St. Louis) (Source: Archdiocese of St. Louis)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

On April 26, Pope Francis announced The Most Reverend Edward M. Rice, Auxiliary Bishop of St. Louis, was named the seventh Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. 

On Wednesday, Bishop Rice visited with area priests and other Catholics in a press conference at St. Mary's Church in Cape Girardeau. 

While Bishop Rice was greeted by many, he also took time to address concerns with the decline of parishioners. 

"Across the board, all the denominations are certainly struggling with a decline in the practice of the faith," Bishop Rice said. "We need people to get engaged in the faith. We have a lot of people that are on the sidelines watching the game. We need to get out people into the game and really live in the faith. And I think that will inspire other people to do the same thing."

Bishop Rice also addressed the importance of the youth in their church in the future.

"To have our young people fully engaged and to really offer a solid program so they can really grow in our faith," Bishop Rice
said. "Our young people. That's such a crucial aspect of our diocese."

The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau has nine regions that include 66 parishes, 18 missions, four chapels, 66 Diocesan Priests, 60 Religious Priests, 23 Diocesan Elementary School and more. 

Bishop Rice plans on following in the footsteps of the sixth Bishop of the Diocese The Most Reverend James Johnston who was appointed to the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph last year. 

Rice has served in many roles in St. Louis since his ordination in January 1987, including Associate Pastor at Our Lady of the Presentation Parish, Director at Cardinal Glennon College Seminary, Pastor at St. John the Baptist and Director of Vocations.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed Rice as Auxiliary Bishop in December 2010.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • North Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack

    North Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack

    Saturday, April 28 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 02:37:32 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:58:19 GMT
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

    The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.

    The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.

    •   
Powered by Frankly