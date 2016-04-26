April 27 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a couple of reality TV stars.

He's known as "Big Hoss" and he appears on the History Channel series Pawn Stars. Corey Harrison is 33 today.

He's known to audiences as Uncle Si. He's the younger brother of Phil Robertson and appears on Duck Dynasty. Si Robertson is 68 today.

He's a g guitarist and vocalist for KISS. He has released music as a solo artist. His biggest solo hit was New York Groove back in 1978. Ace Frehley is 65 today.

She's a pop singer from Scotland who has won multiple Grammy Awards. Her hits include: Morning Train, For Your Eyes Only, Strut, The Lover in Me and many others. Sheena Easton is 57 today.

