FIRST ALERT: Weather team tracking possible storms before sunset

It is Tuesday, April 26, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up this morning it may feel more like summer than spring. Expect higher humidity, and very mild temps. This afternoon we’re tracking the possibility of thunderstorms before sunset. And the chances of storms just goes up from there, with Wednesday looking stormy. FIRST ALERT: The weekend is looking iffy as well, with the possibility of lingering rain.

Making Headlines:

Search continues: The search is on for a suspect wanted in a Bunker, Missouri shooting. The Reynolds County Sheriff says they are actively searching for Weston Kinsey, 28, after receiving a report of multiple shots being fired.

Work continues: Crews will continue working to fill a sinkhole in Hardin County today. The hole opened over the weekend and is currently closing a portion of Illinois Route 146.

Looking to win: A total of five northeastern states are holding primaries today. Both Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton are competing for more delegates to secure spots as their party's nominee.

New Bishop: As of early this morning, Cape Girardeau has a new Catholic Bishop. Pope Francis named the most Reverend Edward M. Rice as Bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau diocese to fill the spot that has been vacant since November 2015.

What's trending?

Accusations flying: Artist Lil Kim appears in an Instagram photo with lighter skin and blonde hair, igniting a firestorm on social media. Some people have posted comments accusing her of trying to "look white."

