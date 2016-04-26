Portion of I-55 in Perry Co., MO closed due to tractor trailer fire

The Perry County Sheriff's Department is asking drivers to avoid I-55 NB between mile marker 136.6 and mile marker 136.8 due to a tractor trailer blocking the road.

Authorities have confirmed that the tractor trailer's tires caught fire and that one lane of the road is closed.

Drivers can expect traffic delays in this area for an unknown amount of time.

KFVS12 will provide more details as they become available.

