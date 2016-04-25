Blues advance to second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues are moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The series was tied 3-3, but the Blues took the series with their victory in game seven tonight in St. Louis.

The Blues now move on to play the Dallas Stars in the second round.

