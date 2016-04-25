Suspect in Bunker, MO shooting arrested in Springfield

Jefferey Parker was injured in the shooting. (Source: Derrion Henderson KFVS/Facebook)

Weston Kinsey was arrested in Springfield, Mo. in connection with the shooting. (Source: Green County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect in a Bunker, Missouri shooting has been arrested.

According to Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner, Weston Kinsey, 28 of Springfield, was taken into custody in Springfield, Mo. around midnight.

He was wanted in connection to a shooting that severely injured 51-year-old Jefferey Parker early Monday, April 25.

Authorities were dispatched to a house near County Road 914 around 2 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of multiple shots being fired.

When they arrived on the scene, authorities found a male suspect on the ground who had been shot multiple times. The victim was airlifted to St. Louis.

Parker's daughter said that an argument between Kinsey and his girlfriend led to the shooting.

She said the family knows the suspect, and that he is the brother of the victim’s girlfriend.

Parker's daughter said her father remains sedated and will be going in for his second surgery. She said the doctors are optimistic about his recovery.

She also said her family is shaken and scared by the shooting, and describes her father as a loving man who would give anyone the shirt off his back.

Volner said investigators did recover the weapon used in the alleged crime.

According to Volner, Kinsey is facing charges for assault, armed criminal action and felony possession of a firearm.

As of Wednesday, April 27, Kinsey was being held in Springfield for an outstanding warrant for first degree property damage.

The sheriff's office says Kinsey will eventually be brought back to Reynolds County to face charges related to the shooting.

He will be held on a $100,000 cash only bond once he is extradited

