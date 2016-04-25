Cape Girardeau flea market brings deals, showcases downtown area

Downtown Merchants Group will host their third flea market event in Cape Girardeau this weekend.

The Tailgate Flea Market will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1 in the parking lots at the corners of Broadway and Main Streets and Independence and Main Streets.

Organizers say 104 vendors have reserved spots. There will also be food vendors on hand and live music.

Items for sale will include everything from arts and crafts to antiques to sell at home products.

In addition to the vendors, event photographer Mark Trankle says several downtown shops will open with special hours to accommodate the increased shopping crowd.

"I would love for everybody to come into everybody's stores, see what they have, and come back again to visit,” Trankle said. “That is the overall goal, come to our stores, see what we have to offer."

Trankle says the event is as much about getting people good deals as show casing what downtown has to offer.

"Over the last ten, fifteen years there's been so much put into downtown. This is just one of those added events that brings potentially 1500 people down,” Trankle said.

Organizers say in the event of inclement weather, a rain day will be scheduled.

