Mississippi Co. man arrested on forgery, theft charges

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore a man has been arrested on forgery and theft charges on Sunday, April 24.

According to Mississippi County authorities, an investigation began on Tuesday, April 19, when Deputy David Watkins received a walk-in complaint about a stolen and forged check.

The person who made the complainant said he received a check from his bank that was cashed at a local business with a signature that was his but that he did not sign. The complainant states that the check was made out to Michael Paul Brown.

Deputy Tragesser and Deputy Borders responded to the local business and spoke to management, who told them they remembered Michael Paul Brown cashing the check. Deputies were also able to obtain video evidence of Brown doing so.

Michael Paul Brown was arrested on Sunday, April 24 on forgery and stealing charges. His bond is set at $25,000.00, cash or surety.

Brown is currently being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center.

