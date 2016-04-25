Missouri senator reads 50 Cent book in sales tax filibuster

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has tabled a sales tax proposal after a senator filibustered it by reading a book about 50 Cent.

Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal on Monday read for almost an hour from "The 50th Law," a self-help book co-authored by 50 Cent and Robert Greene that draws on anecdotes from the rapper's life.

Chappelle-Nadal opposes a plan to would allow unincorporated areas of St. Louis County to vote on a sales tax to fund law enforcement. She says the county's government should not see additional funding until it addresses a number of issues. That includes the way law enforcement responded to protests in Ferguson following the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

