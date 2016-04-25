What to know when hiring a contractor - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What to know when hiring a contractor

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
It’s that time of year when many of you plan to take on a home renovation project; and if you plan to hire a contractor, there’s some things you need to look out for.

Moses Rowe claims his home project turned out to be not what was promised by a contractor he hired.

He was left with piles of debt and work for him to finish himself.

Moses Rowe of Charleston said he should have moved into his home’s new addition by now, but instead he said he’s homeless.

“It’s been a nightmare to say the least,” he said.

Rowe said he hired a local contractor to build the extension, but a few months into the project and $20,000 later, he and his crew stopped showing up.

“The work didn’t justify the pay,” he said.

Rowe isn’t the only one who says this business owner didn’t finish what he started.

Marsha Loomes in Anniston, Missouri said the same builder didn’t fulfill his end of the contract and left her family with this unfinished project and thousands of dollars in debt.

The Better Business Bureau said there are a few steps you can take before a project is started to avoid headaches down the road.

“If you have a problem, you can come to us for a complaint but we also want consumers to come to us first and check to see if they have had complaints,” said Joey Keys. “How they’ve handled them, what their rating is, that is huge. How they are rated with the BBB that can kind of tell you how they’ve handled transactions in the past.”

As for Rowe, he is working to complete the project himself with the help of friends and family.

“It’s quite frustrating. Anytime you see your home, you can visualize it how it is going to be when it is done and to see it in the same predicament from day one, it’s frustrating.”

KFVS contacted the contractor, he said he has since gone out of business.

Both homeowners contacted the BBB and filed a complaint. They’re also meeting with the sheriff’s department on Monday, April 25 to possibly file formal charges.

