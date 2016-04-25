Man accused of 2015 abduction in Cape Girardeau pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

The person of interest in an alleged Cape Girardeau, Missouri abduction was in court on Tuesday, May 19.

The person of interest in an alleged Cape Girardeau abduction has been arrested, according to Cape Girardeau police.

A man from Illinois who kidnapped a Southeast college student in May will serve 35 years in federal prison.

An Illinois man accused of abducting a woman from Cape Girardeau County Park South in 2015 pleaded guilty on Monday, April 25.

Jeffrey Lazier pleaded guilty to first degree sodomy. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A press release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Limbaugh stated the charges were filed in such a way that makes Lazier a persistent sexual offender.

He said the current charges highlight Lazier's criminal history and alleged that on May 31, 2007, Lazier was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Grundy County, Ill., which based on the facts of that case, Limbaugh said it would be the equivalent of first degree statutory sodomy if committed under Missouri law.

According to Limbaugh, because Lazier was charged as a persistent sexual offender, pleading guilty to first degree sodomy in the 2015 case mandated life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In May 2015, Lazier is accused of kidnapping a woman from the park and sexually abusing her.

