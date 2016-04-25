Reba McEntire to perform at Kentucky State Fair

Reba McEntire is scheduled to perform on the Kentucky State Fair main stage on Thursday, August 18 in Freedom Hall.

She will perform with special guest Parmalee.

Tickets are $58, $50 and $46 each and include Kentucky State Fair gate admission.

You can buy them at the Kentucky Exposition Center and Kentucky International Convention Center Ticket Offices. You can also call 1-800-745-3000 or click here to buy them online.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, May 2 at 10 a.m.

The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 12-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.