Poplar Bluff development aims to bring in business and jobs

City leaders in Poplar Bluff have their eyes set on the future, and they're hoping several million dollars will go a long way to bring jobs to town.

The newest development will bring in three new businesses, but in the long run the city officials said it could mean around $150 million dollars in development.

For now, the Eight Points Development will be extending the Walmart Neighborhood Market lot.

Construction is set to begin at the end of the summer or early fall.

Poplar Bluff City Planner Dennis Avery said it's not clear what businesses this project will bring, however, they are looking at the long term and believe the development will benefit Poplar Bluff residents.

"If they want to open a business and provide a service, I think we're going to have an additional shopping base that we don't have now. The more you can offer, the more people want to come in to shop. They want to come in and eat at your restaurants and go to your entertainment venues in the vicinity. So, there's benefit to be had by all," said City Planner, Dennis Avery

Other lots in the same area are expected to be developed over time, as well.

City officials said this will bring jobs to the area, and hopefully in the next 10 years that number could be in the thousands.

Once the businesses sign their leases, city officials said the names of the businesses will be announced.

