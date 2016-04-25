Box Office: ‘The Jungle Book’ repeats while ‘Huntsman’ struggles

After earning the second largest April opening of all time last weekend, Disney’s The Jungle Book holds in first with an outstanding $61.5 million.
The Jon Favreau (Iron Man) directed film has become the fifth-highest grossing film of the year as it nears a worldwide gross of $530 million.
The success of the film has even made Warner Brothers to push back their own adaptation of the beloved Rudyard Kipling novel, Jungle Book: Origins, a film that bolstered such talent as Benedict Cumberbatch, Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and director Andy Serkis.
Opening in second is the Universal-produced prequel The Huntsman: Winter’s War with a take of $19.4 million.
The $115 million film follows on the heels of its predecessor, 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman, which opened with $56 million.
Universal is counting on overseas sales to keep the film afloat as it earned an additional $32 million from foreign markets.
Dropping to third is Barbershop: The Next Cut with a weekend total of $10.5 million.
The third film in the Barbershop franchise has been receiving plenty of praise from critics and movie-goers alike.
The Warner Brothers comedy has generated $36 million in its two weeks of release, with many experts expecting the film to top out around a respectable $50 million to $60 million.
Hopping into fourth is Disney’s Zootopia with a take of $6.5 million in its eighth weekend in release.
The animated hit has now passed the $900 million worldwide mark, with the film opening in Japan later this week.
Melissa McCarthy’s latest comedy, The Boss, dropped from third to fifth with a weekend take of $6.2 million.
The film, directed by Melissa McCarthy’s real-life husband Ben Falcone, has managed a respectable $49.5 million off of a reported $29 million budget.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice finishes in sixth with a weekend gross of $5.5 million.
The divisive film has managed to gross of $850 million worldwide since its release five weeks ago.
In seventh this week is Criminal with a take of $3.1 million weekend.
The star-studded production has struggled to find an audience as moviegoers passed on the thriller.
In eighth is the romantic-comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 with a weekend take of $2 million in its fifth weekend of release.
The Universal-produced comedy has managed to gross a very respectable worldwide gross of $82 million.
Two independent films battled it out for the last two spots in the top ten, with a new release taking the ninth spot.
Premiering in ninth is the independent production Compadres from Lionsgate and Pantelion with a take of $1.3 million.
The bilingual film managed the sum from a meager 368 theaters, beating out tenth place finisher Eye in the Sky and its $1.2 million weekend.
Here is a list of the top ten films and their grosses for the weekend of April 22 provided by Box Office Mojo:
The fifth and final weekend of April brings three new releases into the busy domestic market.
The minds behind the cult favorite series Key & Peele, bring their zany humor to the big screen with the farcical tale of getting back a kitten from a drug dealer in Keanu.
The latest in director Gary Marshall’s holiday-based films, Mother’s Day, is set to hit theaters this weekend.
An adaptation of a successful video game, Ratchet & Clank, follows the titular hero Ratchet as he teams up with a defective war bot Clank to stop the evil Chairman Drek from destroying planets and collecting their resources.
