Carbondale seeks contractor in public Wi-Fi project

The city of Carbondale is looking for bids on a project that would bring city-provided Wi-Fi to "the strip."

According to a press release the city sent out, the development is a bullet point on the "Downtown Master Plan" project, which is expected to revamp several areas of town.

An excerpt is found below.

"The purpose of this plan is to continue to shape the City's downtown into a viable destination for residents, students, and visitors alike."

The network will feature a minimum speed of 3 MB to each visitor in the downtown area, the city is looking for a vendor that will offer an increase to 5 MB at some point in the future.

Anyone with a compatible device in the area will be able to use the network

The approximate boundaries of the network will be Jackson Street to the north, and Mill Street to the south, South University Avenue to the west, and South Washington Street to the east.

