Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to host educational event on bats

If you are interested in exploring and discussing the importance of bats to the environment, as well as current threats these creatures are facing, the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be hosting an event just for you on Wednesday, April 27.

Missouri is home to at least 14 different species of bats, and the event will give people the opportunity to earn about these different species, where they live, how common they are and methods used to research and monitor them.

The program is free for anyone eight and up and will be held Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information please call 573-290-5218 or visit http://www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter.

