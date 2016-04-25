Bikes on the Greenway in Paducah coming May 1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bikes on the Greenway in Paducah coming May 1

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah Parks Services and BikeWorld are organizing an afternoon of bicycling and related activities to kick off May as National Bike Month.

On Sunday, May 1, everyone is invited to come to the Greenway Trail entrance at Noble Park next to the Skatepark for Bikes on the Greenway.

Bikes on the Greenway is a free event with refreshments, bike-themed prizes, test rides, and music.

From 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., youth can take part in a bike rodeo where a course will be set up with cones and other obstacles for them to learn how to better control their bicycle.

Everyone will also learn safety skills and proper signaling.

Experts will be available for helmet fittings and bicycle maintenance checks.

From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., guided bicycle tours will leave every 30 minutes and follow the paved section of the Greenway Trail toward the riverfront.  

Participants will have the option of returning to Noble Park using the paved trail section or following a guide back to Noble Park by cycling through low-traffic residential neighborhoods using either Madison or Monroe Streets.

Martha Emmons, co-owner of BikeWorld, says, “We are really excited to introduce people to places to ride in Paducah. Many people say they have heard of the Greenway Trail but are not sure where to access it. During Bikes on the Greenway, we will show them the Trail and help them gain confidence if they choose to ride along residential roads. Members of the Chain Reaction Cycling Club will serve as the guides on that day. ” 

For more information, contact Molly Tomasallo at 270-444-8508 or BikeWorld at 270-442-0751. 

Powered by Frankly