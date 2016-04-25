Crews battle trailer fire in Colp, IL

Carterville fire officials say no injuries have been reported after a trailer fire happened in Colp, Illinois.

The fire department was dispatched to the corner of Andrew Springs Rd. and MLK Rd. around 11: 50 a.m.

Officials say it was an accidental fire, where a burn pile was happening in the back of the trailer and the fire accidentally made its way inside the trailer.

Carterville fire officials say the trailer did not have a roof or any walls and had been in demolition for some time now, and stated the fire is not considered suspicious.

