Poplar Bluff man arrested for indecent exposure near Ferguson Grove Park

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is reporting a man was arrested for indecent exposure on Thursday, April 21.

An officer with the Poplar Bluff Police Department was traveling south on 9th St. near Ferguson Grove Park around 6:30 p.m. when he observed a man standing next to a tree who appeared to be urinating.

As the officer began to approach this subject, he observed the subject shaking his genitalia at a female who was walking along a park trail.

This subject was identified as Richard A. Cecil, 30, of Poplar Bluff.

Cecil was arrested for indecent exposure and for an active warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.

Cecil was booked and lodged in the Butler County Justice Center.

