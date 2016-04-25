Crews battling fire in Colp, IL

Crews battled a trailer fire in Colp, Illinois on Monday afternoon, April 25.

According to fire fighters, a trailer caught fire at the corner of Andrew Springs Rd. and MLK Rd.

They say they believe the owner was trying to get rid of some things from inside of the trailer and caught the trailer on fire.

The fire is not considered suspicious and no one was injured.

