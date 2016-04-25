7 children, 2 adults injured in Bollinger Co. crash

Seven children and two adults were injured in a crash in Bollinger County, Missouri on Saturday, April 23 at around 3:40 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford Explorer was going northbound on CR 200, about 5 miles north of Patton, when it lost control.

They say the vehicle ran off the road and overturned.

The driver, 29-year-old Heather M. Kempher, of Percy, Ill., had minor injuries. An adult passenger, 28-year-old Darryl Kempher, also of Percy, Ill., had moderate injuries.

Seven children, including a 15-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl, two 3-year-old girls and a baby boy less a year old had minor to moderate injuries.

Everyone was taken by ambulance to a Perryville hospital.

