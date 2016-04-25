JALC to get $4M of $600M from university funding package

John A. Logan College will receive $4 million of the $600 million in emergency funding approved by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Gov. Rauner signed the legislation authorizing $600 million in emergency funding to keep major Illinois universities operating until fall.

"We're still proceeding with everything that was announced," said Steve O'Keefe, with JALC, in reference to 55 layoffs that were announced earlier in 2016. "This money allows us longer before we would have to borrow anything. Our hope is that this will lead to negotiations for FY2017. It's hard to tell, but this diminishes the likelihood of more layoffs this fall."

O'Keefe said the college did call nine previously laid-off instructors back to their jobs, along with four individuals on staff, but the call backs were not related to the recently appropriated $4 million.

He said the callbacks were made possible by 22 retirement announcements around the college, which were approved over the course of the last two board meetings.

The governor signed the bill on Monday, April 25 after a debate the week before over the temporary spending plan in the General Assembly.

The package includes $170 million for the Monetary Award Program, a needs-based grant that colleges doled out this past school year without state reimbursement.

Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature have been unable to agree for 10 months on a plan for the budget year that began July 1.

In a statement Monday, the first-term governor said the law doesn't solve the budget crisis but is "a first step toward compromise."

He reiterated his demand for business reforms and union-power curbs first.

The bill is SB2059

Online: http://www.ilga.gov

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.