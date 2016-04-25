Man accused of calling 911, reporting emergency as 'these nuts' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of calling 911, reporting emergency as 'these nuts'

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Benjamin Jones (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Benjamin Jones (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A St. Louis, Missouri man is accused of calling 911 and reporting his emergency as "these nuts."

Benjamin A. Jones, 31, was charged with misuse of emergency telephone service and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Jones made numerous calls to 911 in the city of Cape Girardeau and to the Cape Girardeau County.

On April 15 at about 7:15 a.m., 911 dispatch received an anonymous call that two people were fighting at a home in the 600 block of Koch in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the home, but said the incident was unfounded because only one woman was found at the home.

On April 16 at around 8 a.m., Cape Girardeau dispatch received a 911 call from a man saying "these nuts" and then hanging up. At around 8:30 a.m. another 911 call was received and again someone said "these nuts" and hung up.

At around 9 a.m. the Cape Girardeau County dispatch received a 911 call about a structure fire near Louis and Bloomfield St. in Cape Girardeau.

According to the court documents, all of the calls came from the same phone number and the caller allegedly sounded like the same person.

The documents state authorities were able to connect the phone number to Benjamin Jones.

Jones was found Frederick and Jefferson St. in Cape Girardeau and he was arrested.

According to authorities, they found a folded tissue in his right, front "watch" pocket that allegedly contained marijuana. They also found a cell phone that could allegedly be traced back to the 911 calls.

