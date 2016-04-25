Route 146 in Hardin Co. reopens after sinkhole - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Route 146 in Hardin Co. reopens after sinkhole

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A sinkhole created some traffic headaches in Hardin County, Illinois on Monday, April 25.

As of Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said the area of Illinois Route 146, about .3 miles east of Rosiclare Spur, has reopened.

According to IDOT, the exact location of the sinkhole was near the intersection of Route 34 and Route 146.

Crews were working to fill the hole.

IDOT has not said what caused the sinkhole in the first place.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Department of Mines and Minerals could be called in to determine whether an old mine shaft is the cause of this sinkhole.

