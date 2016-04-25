April 26 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some celebrities who are adding another candle to the birthday cake today.

She's an actress and singer known for comedy. In her career she's won Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe awards. She hosted her very own variety show which aired for ten years right here on KFVS. Carol Burnett is 83 today.

He's an actor who has starred in the movies Coach Carter, 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike. Channing Tatum is 36 today.

On TV you knew him as Doug from the CBS sitcom King of Queens. In the movies you know him as Paul Blart: Mall Cop. He's also had roles in Zookeeper, Pixels and I Now Pronounce you Chuck and Larry. Kevin James is 51 today.

She's and actress who starred on the reboot of the Dallas series. But her big break came when she took a role in the Fast and Furious movie series. Jordana Brewster is 36 today.

He's a martial arts champion and actor. He's had roles in the movies Lethal Weapon 4, Romeo Must Die and The Expendables. Jet Li is 53 today.

She's a model who's appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine. She married presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2005 and they have a son named Barron. Melania Trump is 46 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.