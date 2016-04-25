This week in music: 2000

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials to the year 2000.

The big story 16 years ago was the Presidential election pitting George W. Bush against Al Gore. Remember the vote in Florida and the hanging chads?

The box office hits of the year were: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Cast Away and Mission Impossible 2.

On TV, people were tuning in to Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

And these were some of the songs being played on the radio.

For this week in 2000, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Destiny's Child at number five with Say My Name. It would go on to become one of the group's signature songs.

At number four was Sisqo with Thong Song.

Checking in at number four was Toni Braxton with He Wasn't Man Enough. It was Braxton's last top ten hit on the Hot 100 chart.

A country crossover hit was at number two. Breathe by Faith Hill spent six weeks at number one on the country charts. It never reached the top spot on the Hot 100, but it spent a total of 53 weeks on the chart. Billboard named it the number 1 song of the year.

And in the top spot was Santana featuring The Product G with Maria Maria. It was Santana's follow up hit to Smooth and spent ten weeks at number one.

That's your look at music from the final week of April in the year 2000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.