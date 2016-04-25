Time to drop a couple of quarters into our juke box of memories.

This morning we check out the country music charts from this week in 1994.

At number five on Billboards Hot Country Hits was Lee Roy Parnell with I'm Holding My Own.

In the number four spot was Wynonna with Rock Bottom.

At number three was I Can't Reach Her Anymore by Sammy Kershaw. The song was one of his 11 top ten hits in the 1990's.

Faith Hill was parked in the number two spot with a country remake of a song first made popular by Big Brother and the Holding Company with lead singer Janis Joplin.

Piece of My Heart became Hill's second straight chart topper from her debut album, Take Me As I Am.

And in the top spot was Tracy Lawrence with If the Good Die Young. The video for the song was shot at Charlotte Motor Speedway and features tributes to Nascar drivers Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki who were in off-track accidents the year before.

That's this week in country music: 1994.

