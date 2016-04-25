Warm weather continues today, FIRST ALERT: stormy weather on horizon

It is Monday, April 25, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The beautiful weather from the weekend continues into the workweek, at least for today. In fact, Monday could be the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the low 80s. This afternoon will be breezy with winds coming from the south at 10-20 mph. FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking stormy weather that could move in tomorrow afternoon and linger through Wednesday.

Making Headlines:

Active search: The Perry County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in certain areas to be on the lookout for suspicious activity as authorities search for two suspects. The warning comes after a traffic stop led to a vehicle chase through Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.

In custody: An assault suspect, once considered armed and dangerous, is behind bars this morning. Cape Girardeau Police say they arrested Ivory Alexander yesterday afternoon during a traffic stop on Broadway.

Fatal train accident: A woman was killed by a train in Louisville, Ky. while apparently investigating a local urban legend. According to residents, a myth about a half-goat, half-man creature has been taking the lives of many for years.

More support: President Barack Obama will send an additional 250 military personnel to Syria to help local forces fighting the Islamic State group. President Obama is expected to announce the decision during a speech this morning.

