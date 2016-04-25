Williamson Co. 'Blitz Build' groundbreaking ceremony held Monday

A new home will be built in here in Herrin, Illinois through Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County. (SOURCE: Rae Daniel/KFVS)

Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County held a ceremonial groundbreaking event for its newest home in Herrin, Illinois on Monday morning.

The event began at 9 a.m. on Habitat Way where city leaders and Habitat administrators broke ground on the home.

Volunteers are getting ready for a 'blitz build' next week, in which they will build the new home within a week.

Board President for the Habitat of Humanity of Williamson County, John Barnett says starting next Monday, construction will be very rapid.

"The walls will go up, and the trusses will go on, the roof will be decked, it will be a very quick process from a concrete slab which will be finished later this week to a house underneath a roof," Barnett said.

Barnett says this project is not possible without volunteers and donations from the community.

"We rely very heavily on John A. Logan, the Marion penitentiary, the churches," he said. "We couldn't do it without them. In addition to that, a lot of the organizations around Herrin and Marion donate on an annual basis to us and some step up even more for particular builds."

John White, who's been volunteering his time with electrical wiring in the homes for the past 16 years says it's a job worthwhile and a time to give back.

"The smile on that recipient of these homes will just put golden memories in that heart," White said. "When they get those keys it's just something that brings tears to your eyes of joy and you can't beat it, when you see the smile on people's face that needs help."

This is Habitat's 22nd home in Williamson County and the fourth one on Habitat Way.

"We have slated seven houses to be built out here," Barnett said. "This was made possible by a very generous donation by the Harrison Bruce Foundation, who donated this plot of land to us."

If you are interested in volunteering, you may contact John Barnett at 618-713-2296.

