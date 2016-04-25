LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A National Park Service report shows that more than 1.7 million visitors to national parks in Kentucky spent $113.5 million in the state last year.

The report says that spending resulted in 1,784 jobs and had a cumulative benefit of $145 million to the state's economy.

The report says at Mammoth Cave National Park, visitor spending totaled $47.3 million, resulting in 738 jobs. Cumberland Gap National Historical Park had visitor spending of $48.3 million, resulting in 737 jobs.

At Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park, visitor spending of $8.5 million resulted in 143 jobs. At Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, visitor spending of $6.3 million led to 90 jobs.

The report says most spending was for lodging, followed by food and beverages, gas and oil, admissions and souvenirs.

