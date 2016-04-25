Wanted subjects in custody after chase through Perry, Ste. Genevieve counties

The Perry County Sheriff's Office says residents living around Moore Drive and US 61 no longer need to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after issuing a warning early Monday morning.

The warning was issued after a traffic stop led to a vehicle chase through Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office reports the "subjects" wanted in connection to the chase were taken into custody.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the chase started in Perry County on northbound I-55 and went as far north as MO-32.

The highway patrol took over for the sheriff's office when it entered Ste. Genevieve County. Authorities followed the suspects into the city of Ste. Genevieve and then south on US 61 back into Perryville.

Authorities used a spike to slow the suspects down, causing their right tires to blow out.

The highway patrol says the suspects then took a detour into a pasture near the intersection of Moore Drive and US 61.

At that time, investigators waited to follow because of the terrain.

When they were able to get into the field, authorities found an abandoned rental car.

The highway patrol says they were actively searching in the areas of north Highway 61, near Moore Drive or Perry County Road 804 north, and around I-55.

According to the highway patrol, these suspects did not appear to be a major threat to anyone in the area.

