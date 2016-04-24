Annual 'Blessing of the Bikes' event held at Bald Knob Cross

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts came out and took part in the annual "Blessing of the Bikes" event at Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass, Illinois on Sunday, April 24.

The event was hosted by the Christian Motorcyclists Association.

Motorcycle riders were invited to bring their bikes to the top of one of the Heartland’s highest points to be blessed.

Bikers held hands and prayed together in circles. They were given stickers and crosses for coming out.

Karl Huckshold has been a part of the Christian Motorcyclists Association for more than 10 years. He has been leading prayer circles at the event for about six years.

He said it is a blessing for him to be able to come together and share in prayer with so many others.

"To be able to share hope with some people knowing that this may be the only time that they are prayed with, that they’re share those things with throughout the year,” he said.

Donna Maday traveled from the Chicago suburb of Wheaton, Illinois to witness the event for the first time.

“It’s a beautiful experience because I can see there’s a camaraderie of everybody coming together," Maday said. "And they do have a care for each other that I’ve never seen before. Just time to reflect and be with the lord and have a blessing for everybody out on bikes and everybody else on the road. So, excellent day.”

The event was held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers estimate more than 3,000 motorcyclists made it to the event.

