Transforming Illinois' digital landscape

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and State CIO Hardik Bhatt have announced the administration is moving forward in the formation of the new Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT).

The Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) and the Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) also joined the governor to explain how their respective agencies have started to transform and modernize the IT systems in their departments.

"Modernizing Illinois' technology by consolidating resources and services under a single agency will allow us to be more efficient while saving taxpayers money," Gov. Rauner said. "We are well on our way to providing quicker and more effective services to Illinois taxpayers and businesses. DoIT brings Illinois out of the technological stone age."

"The Governor's action and legislature's bipartisan support have created the Department of Innovation and Technology, which will allow us to accelerate our modernization," Bhatt said.

Last year the Rauner administration began taking measures to transform Illinois' digital services.

IDFPR recently announced it had started migrating to electronic-license renewals from the paper-based ones used in the past.

The IDOC has implemented the Offender360 program to reduce paperwork while improving the efficiency of Illinois' public safety workers.

"By enacting a paperless renewal process and shifting towards an electronic verification of licensure, we increase efficiency, reduce costs, and provide an overall better experience for our licensed professionals," IDFPR Secretary Bryan A. Schneider said.

"Offender 360 brings real transformation to the Illinois Department of Corrections," IDOC Director John Baldwin said. "It allows us to track offenders digitally to provide real time information about their needs in a way that we have never been able to before. Offender360 will allow us to create a more streamlined offender intake process and improve work flow for staff."

Created under Executive Order 16-01, DoIT will consolidate all IT services in Illinois into one central agency.

