Mayfield country club fire under investigation

A fire at a Mayfield country club on Sunday, April 24 is under investigation.

Sedalia Fire Chief Randy Shelton said that no one was injured in the fire, but that the building was a complete loss. It started in the north part of the building.

He said the building had eight sections to it and the roof collapsed in all eight of those sections.

Shelton said the country club had been closed for about three months and was vacant. However, he said a small group of church members have had services there, including on Sunday morning before the fire started.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire.

He said the Kentucky State Fire Marshal will investigate the fire on Tuesday, April 26.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, several fire crews responded to the fire at the South Highland Country Club.

Fire crews were out battling the fire until about 9 p.m. on Sunday and were called back out shortly after that when the fire rekindled.

