One injured in two-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

One person was injured Sunday afternoon when a driver rear-ended another driver in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On April 24, 2016, at approximately 2 p.m. deputies responded to a two vehicle collision on I-24.

Jona Hines, 67, and Herold Hines, 70, both from Minnesota, were in one car driving west, while Denise Scott, 58, and Joe Scott, 55, of Paducah, were also heading west. Both vehicles were on I-24 just past 1 mile marker.

Investigation showed traffic at the time of the accident was stop-and-go, causing Hines to rear-end Scott’s vehicle.

Jona Hines was transported to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Westbound traffic was limited to one lane for approximately one hour for the clean-up.

Deputies were assisted by Concord FD, Paducah City FD, and Mercy EMS.

